MISSOULA - Megan Renee Collins, 32, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:17 p.m. with "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" playing on S.O.S. Radio.

Megan was born April 20, 1988, in West Plains, Missouri, to Regina Kuhrt and Michael Collins.

Megan was truly a beautiful, loving young woman with simple and pure faith in Christ. She loved all people and her smile would light up any room. She loved to sing; she loved Montana as well as going hiking, camping, skiing, snowmobiling, volleyball, playing games and lots of shopping. She loved working for Domino's.

Through her loving soul Megan without hesitation gave of herself, time and money to family, friends, co-workers and anyone else in need.

Megan is survived by her parents, Regina Kuhrt & Michael Collins, grandparents Ken & Marie Brassfield, Sharon Collins, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Megan was my sunshine, my whole world. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. A celebration of Megan's life will take place on Jan. 16, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Canyon View Church in Hamilton. For livestreaming, please go to CanyonviewChurch.org. A memorial account is set up in honor of Megan at Clearwater Credit Union in Missoula. Please send flowers to Canyon View Church the day of the celebration.