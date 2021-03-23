Melanie Grace (Mundt) Wilde

December 4, 1947 – March 4, 2021

Melanie Grace (Mundt) Wilde, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home in Missoula, MT with her loving husband, Walter Wilde, by her side.

Melanie was born in Great Falls, MT to her parents, William F. Mundt and Jean (Carroll) Mundt of Stockett, MT. Melanie attended school in Belt, Centerville, and for a short time, Great Falls High School. She held several jobs through her life working retail, waiting tables, sales rep for Pitney Bowes, and ad sales for KFBB. She moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID in the mid 90's to work for the local newspaper and finally achieved one of her greatest personal goals of becoming a licensed massage therapist, practicing in Cd'A, Spokane and Missoula under the moniker of Touch of Grace Massage Therapy.

Melanie was loved by many and always strove to treat others well. She loved her family and friends with a great and undiminished vigor to the very end. She was stricken with early onset Alzheimer's disease but held onto the memories of her past and the people who touched her heart throughout life. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Wilde, sister, Pamela (Mundt) Chesnut, her daughter Shawna (Hall) Lloyd, and son, Shane Hall.