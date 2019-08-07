MISSOULA — Melba E. Erickson, 93, died peacefully at her home on July 25, 2019. She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, on Feb. 19, 1926. She was the only child of Arvo and Fannie Warlin.
Melba is survived by her daughter Louise Rowe and granddaughter Jennifer Howell both of Anchorage, Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents Arvo and Fannie, husband Allan, and son Stephen.
Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. At Melba’s request no services are planned. Burial will take place at the Florence-Carlton Cemetery.