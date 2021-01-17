MISSOULA - Melody Anne LeMieux, 72, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, in her home after a short battle with cancer. She spent her life healing others as a registered nurse and enjoyed hospice care the most. She was a healer, educator, wife, mother and grandmother. She gave her all to helping those around her. Since retiring to Montana in October 2012, she focused on the things she loved doing the most: sewing, quilting, baking and spending time with family.