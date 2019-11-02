MISSOULA — Melvin Dschaak, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of natural causes.
Melvin was born on Aug. 12, 1926, in Zap, North Dakota, to Christian and Hilda Dschaak. He grew up in Fairview where he graduated high school and joined the Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946.
On Jan. 11, 1948, he married Mary Cayko. They had four children and later divorced. He then met and married Helen Angle in Billings where he worked as a diesel mechanic for the local Caterpillar dealer. In 1970 Melvin transferred to the Caterpillar dealer in Missoula and him and Helen purchased property in Evaro where they lived for the next 47 years.
He is survived by his wife Helen, brothers Larry and Delmer, sister Larraine, sons Mike, Jim, and Myron, daughter Melva Lee, several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private grave side service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. The family will host a reception Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3026 South Ave. W. in Missoula from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.