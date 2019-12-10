WEST RIVERSIDE — Merle Ernest Clizbe, 82, of West Riverside, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side, Dec. 5, 2019, of complications from pancreatic cancer.
Merle was born on March 2, 1937, to Willis and Mary Ellen Clizbe, in Mount Vernon, Washington. Merle married Annette Louise Young in 1954 and raised six boys together until 1985 when they divorced. On Sept. 2, 1986, Merle met Patricia Ann McLelland and they spent 34 years together, enjoying each other's company and in their retirement, traveling the United States meeting and making new friends along the way.
Merle had many dear friends and acquaintances in his life.
Merle started driving trucks at the age of 17 until his retirement at 73 years old. He loved all aspects of truck driving including logging trucks, long haul trucking, tankers and heavy haul trucking. He was known for his good work ethic. Merle won numerous safety awards and Driver of the Year for the state of Montana.
He was an avid gun enthusiast and collector, he loved power parachute flying, motorcycles, four wheeling, dirt bikes, snowmobiling, fishing, varmint hunting, airplanes, traveling and his favorite pal and side kick, Tilley.
You have free articles remaining.
Merle was very proud of the fact that his six boys are all successful, hard working and good providers for their families.
Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Mary Ellen Clizbe.
He is survived by his wife, in their home, Patricia Clizbe. Son, Kenneth Clizbe (Bonnie) Florida; Son, Richard Clizbe (Sandy) Washington; Son, Russell Clizbe (Susie), Missoula; Son, Tony Clizbe (Lorrie) Alberta, Canada; Son, Dan Clizbe (Becky) Arlee; Son, Dale Clizbe (Tina), Massachussetts; Stepson, Michael McLelland (Jennifer), Washington, and sister Laurel Jacobs, Washington. 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren with one on the way, one great great grandchild with one on the way, and many neices and nephews.
A special thank you to the Partner's Hospice Staff, Dr. Chet Wright, Dr. Michael Snyder, and St. Patrick's Onocology/Radition Staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.