Mervin Lloyd Felton was lifted by angel's wings into the arms of our Precious Lord on February 16, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born May 7, 1942 in a tiny hospital in Wolf Point, Montana, minutes before his twin sister, Ginger. Merv spent his youth on a dairy farm near Charlo, Montana, where they raised Grade A – all-Jersey milk cows and sold milk and cream to local dairies in Missoula. He played basketball at Charlo High School and graduated in 1960. Merv married Mary Lou Worden October 5, 1963 in Missoula where two children, Mervin Michael & Lisa were born. In 1969 he moved his family to Kalispell, Montana and attended Flathead Community College. He delivered newspapers while attending college that became a 50 year career with the Great Falls Tribune. As a District Sales Manager serving the western half of Montana from Interstate 15 on both sides of the mountains, he circulated & distributed the Great Falls Tribune with much pride & dedication. His life impacted so many people resulting in many wonderful lifetime friends & memories.