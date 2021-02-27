Mervin Lloyd Felton
Mervin Lloyd Felton was lifted by angel's wings into the arms of our Precious Lord on February 16, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born May 7, 1942 in a tiny hospital in Wolf Point, Montana, minutes before his twin sister, Ginger. Merv spent his youth on a dairy farm near Charlo, Montana, where they raised Grade A – all-Jersey milk cows and sold milk and cream to local dairies in Missoula. He played basketball at Charlo High School and graduated in 1960. Merv married Mary Lou Worden October 5, 1963 in Missoula where two children, Mervin Michael & Lisa were born. In 1969 he moved his family to Kalispell, Montana and attended Flathead Community College. He delivered newspapers while attending college that became a 50 year career with the Great Falls Tribune. As a District Sales Manager serving the western half of Montana from Interstate 15 on both sides of the mountains, he circulated & distributed the Great Falls Tribune with much pride & dedication. His life impacted so many people resulting in many wonderful lifetime friends & memories.
Merv married Diana (Goddard) Long August 30, 1980 in Shelby, Montana, after contracting her son to deliver newspapers. They purchased a feedlot and entered the ranching business. His adventures continued with 17 cows & several horses, eventually buying & calving out 100 head of 1st-calf heifers. Their home was lost in a fire in 1989, then purchased land west of Shelby where Merv became a farmer! He then purchased land with irrigated alfalfa near Birch Creek, west of Valier, Montana in 1994 where they have spent the past 27 years. Their dream home no longer required hauling water, but had a huge garden, baby colts; various wildlife, breathtaking mountains, and his HOT TUB!!; as close to heaven as they had hoped to spend their days.
Merv's life revolved around his adventures of hunting & fishing with family & friends, a treasured lifetime of precious moments with his children, grandchildren & animals, anything with fur! He was a tall, gentle soul with love, laughter & lots of storytelling from his heart that was shared with everyone around him. We are comforted knowing he is in God's loving arms awaiting our arrival as we are reunited in His Kingdom.
Merv enjoyed spending time with his horses, auction sales, vacation trips to Alaska, Caribbean cruises, and playing cards & games with family. One of Merv's proud memories is the Pacific Sailfish mounted in his living room, caught in Mazatlan, Mexico.
Merv is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana, of Valier; sons, Mike (Cherlynn) of Eagle, CO; Rob (Vicki) Long of East Helena; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Helean of Missoula; Jeri Lynn (Keith) Miller of Kalispell; grandchildren, Jared Smith of Missoula; Morgan Maci & Nate Felton of Denver, CO; Taylor Helean of Missoula; Chad Helean of Scottsdale, AZ; Bryan (Lynsey) Miller of Kalispell; Michelle (Jason) Spencer of Three Forks; Brodie Long of Billings; Dallas Long, Makenzi Long, of Bozeman, and great-grandchildren, Rowan Smith; Ember Miller; William & Walter Spencer. Siblings include brothers, Dwight (Sharon) Felton of Hamilton; Russel (Marisa) Felton, & Douglas (Jeanette) Felton of Port Angeles, WA; sisters – twin, Ginger (Al) Brown of Huson; Karen Roedell of Port Angeles, WA; Sherri (Karen) of Tucson, AZ, as well as many, many beautiful nieces & nephews that have loved & respected him so much.
Merv is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lynn Felton; brother-in -law, Cal Roedell; sister-in-law, Vicki Hall.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, 1 Golf Course Road, Shelby, Montana. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or charitable organization of your choice.