HELENA — Dec. 15, 1956 – Dec. 29, 2018
Meryl Noonan was one of the kindest, most gentle, people that one could ever hope to meet. She never encountered a child she didn’t cherish or a needy person she didn’t help. Usually quiet and reserved, she could also speak truth to power when the occasion required. She was a force for good and our world was rocked when we lost this beautiful person far too soon. She was a wife, mother, and grandmother and she is missed terribly by all who knew her.
Meryl was born in the Bronx to Benjamin and Gloria Share at a time when her parents were struggling to rise from poverty and put her father through law school. As time went on, she was blessed with two younger sisters, Linda and Susan. The little family followed her father through several moves as his career progressed. During her childhood, they lived in New York and New Jersey before reaching their final destination of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They arrived in Harrisburg just in time to take shelter as the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster unfolded around them.
Meryl went on to graduate from Temple University in 1978 with a degree in social work and Paralegal Certification. She immediately went to work in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, representing indigent elderly people with landlord-tenant disputes. She worked in these, and related areas, for many years before moving to Montana where she became a child protection investigator for the state.
In 1983 Meryl began a three-year courtship with Jeff Noonan, a single father with two daughters, Michelle and Suzanne. Meryl and Jeff married in 1986 and, after another three years, welcomed two more children, Phillip and Danielle, into their lives. Over the next few years, the family moved several times, living in Rose Valley, Pennsylvania, Helena, Pinehurst, North Carolina, and St. Regis, before retiring and moving back to Helena in 2008.
Meryl is survived by her loving husband Jeff, sister Susan Block (Ernie) of Orlando, Florida, son Phillip Noonan (Miranda) of NAS Lemoore, California, daughter Danielle Noonan (Dan) of Helena, stepdaughters Michelle Noonan of Leesburg, Virginia, and Suzanne Davis (Roy) of Lakeside as well as eight loving grandchildren. She is also survived by a lifelong friend (her sister-from-another-mother) Donna Diamond (Roger) of Melville, Long Island, New York.
Meryl passed away last December, two weeks before her 33rd wedding anniversary. Memorial Services were delayed to allow her son to return from military deployment. The Services will be held at Helena’s Fort Harrison Veterans’ Cemetery at 2 p.m. on June 20, 2019. All who knew her are invited to attend. Instead of flowers, please make any desired donations to Meryl’s favorite charity, the Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program.