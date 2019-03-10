PEOTONE, Illinois — Michael A. Hupe, age 66, of Peotone, Illinois, formerly of Darby and Missoula passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Vitas Hospice Franciscan St. James Hospital, Chicago Heights, Illinois.
Mike was born on Dec. 9, 1951, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of the late Herman E. and Dorothy H. (Krueger) Hupe. Mike grew up in the small farming community of Peotone, Illinois, attending the local high school. In 1970 he attended the University of Montana receiving his bachelor's degree in 1974 in sociology.
Mike soon began his working career using the skills he had learned as a young man working in his father’s family business, Hupe Hardware, as a remodeling contractor. Mike’s handiwork can be seen all over western Montana. Over time Mike purchased, remodeled and sold several homes and commercial properties adding value to each project with his considerable skills. His knowledge of all things hardware which he learned working in the family business served him well in his career. He was able to work on virtually anything from plumbing to electrical to finish carpentry and cabinetry.
Mike’s interests expanded over time. He became a devoted golfer, avid skier, an intimidating opponent on the volleyball court, a fly fisherman, cross country skier, mountain biker, a regular FUP team player on everything from baseball to the FUP Winter Carnival, a whitewater rafter, a prolific reader and a devotee to all things related to the Lewis and Clark Corp of Discovery. He was a good friend to his friends, always willing to help out when he was needed.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Deb Hupe of Peotone, a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Ronald Mundt of Spring Green, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his caregiver, Frank Rister and was preceded in death by his caregiver, Kristy Bryles-Staudinger. He was also preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Larry; and two sisters, Nancy Hupe and Corinne Baker.