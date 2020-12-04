Michael Alden Holmes

SWAN VALLEY - ‘Mike’ Alden Holmes, 76, of Swan Valley, passed away Dec. 1, 2020 in his home at the Gordon Ranch surrounded by his loved ones.

Mike was born in Missoula on Jan. 17, 1944 to Henry and Florence Holmes. Mike grew up in Polson. While in high school Mike was a standout athlete in basketball, football, and track. He spent his summers in the Swan Valley. Mike married his high school sweetheart Susan Paul in 1964.

Mike received his Associate Degree in Forestry from the University of Montana. He went on to become a Forester where he worked in Lincoln, Helena, and Salmon, Idaho. His family later moved to the Swan Valley to manage the Gordon Ranch where they ranched and logged for the next 40 years. Tapping into his ability to welcome anyone he met with food, drink, and hospitality, he and his wife Sue bought the Hungry Bear Steakhouse in 1997 which they owned for 23 years.

Mike was strongly devoted to both his family and community. Rarely did he miss his children or grandchildren's activities. Mike served on the Swan Valley School Board for two sessions, served on the Swan Valley Community Council, and taught hunter’s safety for 35 years.