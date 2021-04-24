Michael Aldridge
Michael Aldridge, 65, left this world after a battle with cancer. Mike was born February 26, 1956 to Roy E. and Mildred (Stow) Aldridge at Altus AFB, Oklahoma. His father was in the Air Force so the family lived in many places, including Europe, Greenland, Iceland and the US, finally settling in Great Falls. Mike graduated from Great Falls High in 1974. He married Pamela Klutz later that year. Two children were born from that union: Alex and Danielle (East Helena). The couple later divorced.
Mike always loved sports, playing football in high school and softball for teams in Great Falls. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox and the UM Grizzlies, for which he had season tickets and eventually sat in the north endzone with the other crazies. In his 50s, Mike took up tennis and continued playing until his cancer diagnosis.
Mike met Teri (George) in 1992 and they married in February 1994. They took a cruise to Mexico for their honeymoon. They purchased their acre of heaven outside of Lolo, Montana in 2001 and were married for over 27 years.
Mike always took the road less traveled, returning to school at age 38 and graduating as a Physical Therapy Assistant. In 2000, he answered an ad in the newspaper for a position with Partners in Home Care in Missoula and was hired the same day by phone. Mike worked for Partners in Home Care for over 20 years until, Covid and cancer forced his early retirement. The most difficult part of retirement for Mike was missing his co-workers, clients and their families and the services he provided.
Mike remained the eternal optimist. His glass was always full. He met every obstacle with head-on determination. He never met a stranger and could talk anyone's leg off.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Roy, infant sister and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Teri; mother, Mildred (Butch) Jallings; step-mother, Cheryl Aldridge; son, Alex; daughter, Dani; step-daughter, Desiree; two grandsons, Gabriel and Logan; and many other extended families.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced for later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mike's name is suggested to Partners in Home Care, Missoula or an animal shelter of your choice.
Teri was with Mike for the last seven weeks of his life, until the early morning hours of Monday, April 12, 2021, when he took his final breath. Teri would like to thank Hospice, Partners in Home Care for the wonderful treatment provided, as well as family, co-workers, clients, friends and wonderful neighbors.
Fly with the angels, Mike. I will miss you.