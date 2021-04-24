Michael Aldridge

Michael Aldridge, 65, left this world after a battle with cancer. Mike was born February 26, 1956 to Roy E. and Mildred (Stow) Aldridge at Altus AFB, Oklahoma. His father was in the Air Force so the family lived in many places, including Europe, Greenland, Iceland and the US, finally settling in Great Falls. Mike graduated from Great Falls High in 1974. He married Pamela Klutz later that year. Two children were born from that union: Alex and Danielle (East Helena). The couple later divorced.

Mike always loved sports, playing football in high school and softball for teams in Great Falls. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox and the UM Grizzlies, for which he had season tickets and eventually sat in the north endzone with the other crazies. In his 50s, Mike took up tennis and continued playing until his cancer diagnosis.

Mike met Teri (George) in 1992 and they married in February 1994. They took a cruise to Mexico for their honeymoon. They purchased their acre of heaven outside of Lolo, Montana in 2001 and were married for over 27 years.