HAVRE — Michael (Big Mike) Tilleman was born on March 30, 1944, in Zurich to Belgian immigrants Henry Tilleman and Irma D’Hooge, who taught all of their children the virtue of hard work. He acquired his sense of humor from his dad, Hank, who was known as a “World Class Bullshipper,” and his business sense from Irma. Mike passed away at home, in Havre, surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 18, 2020.

He grew up on a farm and ranch, and his father said he was as dumb as a cow. However, Mike didn’t think cows were dumb, citing the fact that they always knew the right gate when it was time to come home. A fond childhood memory from the ranch was catching an eagle by hanging a rope off a cutbank. Unfortunately, the animal proved to be a disagreeable pet and he had to release it.

He attended grade school in a one room school in Zurich. During his seventh-grade year Mike told the teacher he knew everything about the eighth grade and wanted to jump right into his freshman year. She told him he would have to pass the end of year exam to skip eighth grade; he passed. In a high school essay, he later stated he would not recommend it to anyone again because he thought he could have learned more. He hadn’t hit his growth spurt when he started high school and was given the nicknames Little Tilleman and Thumper because of his small stature and big feet.