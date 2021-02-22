Michael David Barton

Thompson Falls - Michael David Barton, 67, passed on Feb 19, 2021 at his home with his children by his side.

He lived and went to school in McMinnville Oregon for most of his life and worked at the Newberg paper mill in Oregon for 37 years and retiring in 2018. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, welding and Rock and Roll.

Survived by his children Drew Barton and Heather Barton and 4 Grandchildren. His Brother Steve Barton, Karen and Ann.

As per his request, cremation has taken place. Foster Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements