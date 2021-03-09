Michael F. Lies

Polson - Michael F. Lies passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was 89 years old. Mike lived a life defined by family, community, and service. He was born February 27, 1932, in Douglas, ND, to Peter and Helen Lies. His parents were farmers, and Mike was the oldest of their brood of six boys: Mike, Peter, Dan, Vincent, Howard, and Bernard.

From an early age, Mike was an industrious tinkerer, a quality that served him and others well throughout his life. As the eldest, he was always helping around the home with chores and other tasks. By the time he was 16, he had taken over the operation of the farm due to his father's poor health. Mike even figured out how to wire his family's home for electricity once it came to the area. For the rest of his life, Mike continued to do projects—small and big, electrical and otherwise—to help family and friends.

Around the time he was twenty, Mike met Regina (Jean) Meyer, the love of his life. They courted for about a year, and Jean would often take the train to visit him, though she had to carry her things in a sack for lack of a suitcase. One day, Mike surprised her with a new suitcase that cost him a week's wages. Mike and Jean married on May 21, 1953. Sixty-eight years of marriage later, Jean still has that suitcase with her.