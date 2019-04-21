{{featured_button_text}}
ST. IGNATIUS — Michael G. Phelan, 73, passed away on April 15, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 12 noon at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St. in Missoula.

Michael G. Phelan
