ST. IGNATIUS — Michael G. Phelan, 73, passed away on April 15, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 12 noon at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St. in Missoula.
