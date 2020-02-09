Michael J. Heaney

ANACONDA — September 9, 1964 – February 4, 2020

On Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 1222 hours, Mike left the loving embrace of his family and waded into calm waters. Mike was born Sept. 9, 1964, the second child of six to Marty and Kay Heaney.

Mike grew up in Anaconda in a large and loving Irish family. Like most kids, he enjoyed playing outside all day, rarely making it home before the streetlights came on, avoiding chores, but mostly just enjoying all life had to offer. After high school, Mike attended Montana State University before enlisting in the United States Air Force and National Guard. Mike returned to MSU to complete his education, earning his degree in Criminal Justice.

With nearly 30 years dedicated to public service, Mike worked for the Anaconda Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and most recently with the Montana State Gambling Control Division. Mike made lifelong friends everywhere he went and left them with many good stories which always produced a smile. Mike was the definition of integrity, loyalty, and kindness. He will be dearly missed by those who had the honor of being in his world.