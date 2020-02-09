Michael J. Heaney

ANACONDA — September 9, 1964 – February 4, 2020
On Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 1222 hours, Mike left the loving embrace of his family and waded into calm waters. Mike was born Sept. 9, 1964, the second child of six to Marty and Kay Heaney.
Mike grew up in Anaconda in a large and loving Irish family. Like most kids, he enjoyed playing outside all day, rarely making it home before the streetlights came on, avoiding chores, but mostly just enjoying all life had to offer. After high school, Mike attended Montana State University before enlisting in the United States Air Force and National Guard. Mike returned to MSU to complete his education, earning his degree in Criminal Justice.
With nearly 30 years dedicated to public service, Mike worked for the Anaconda Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and most recently with the Montana State Gambling Control Division. Mike made lifelong friends everywhere he went and left them with many good stories which always produced a smile. Mike was the definition of integrity, loyalty, and kindness. He will be dearly missed by those who had the honor of being in his world.
Mike enjoyed most outdoor activities, playing baseball in his youth and football through high school. He had a passion for fly fishing and was a master at fly tying. He never met a fish he didn’t like and was a strong advocate for catch and release long before it was common practice. Mike made the most of his time this past year and endured without complaint. He fished Alaska with lifelong friend Bob McCarthy and finally watched his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the big one.
The Heaney family would like to thank all those who supported Mike and us through his heroic fight, especially all his brothers and sisters in blue with their awesome love and support. We would also like to send our deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Community Cancer Care in Missoula, including Dr. Lynch and Joni Arneson.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike is survived by his parents, Marty and Kay Heaney; brothers, Marty (Joanne), Patrick, and Dan; sisters, Katie (Mike) and Colleen. He is also survived by his nieces, Leah, Lacey (Colin), Jade, Hattie; nephews Drew, Cade; special friend Carrie McCarthy and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by grandparents; Pete and Enie Peterson, Martin and Madeline Heaney, along with uncles, Simon McKittrick; Ed Gallagher; Eddie Peterson; Jimmy Peterson; Tommy Heaney and a cousin, Gene Gardner.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church in Anaconda on Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service at the church.
Memorials can be made to any of the following: Marybeth Hess Nursing Scholarship, C/O Community Hospital of Anaconda, 401 W. Pennsylvania, your local chapter of Trout Unlimited, the American Cancer Society or just take a kid fishing.
Mike leaves this life as he lived it, his own man.
“Eventually all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.” -Norman Maclean.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Mike’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
217 W Pennsylvania AVe
Anaconda, MT 59711
11:00AM
217 W Pennsylvania AVe
Anaconda, MT 59711