MISSOULA — Michael J. Thane, fierce individualist, was born on July 4, 1949, and passed away on Aug. 18, 2018, with his brother Tim and sister-in-law Michelle by his side. Michael developed polio in first grade, but he did not allow it to slow him down or prevent him from becoming a true mountain man to his very core. He worked for the Anaconda Company as a timber scaler, surveying the forests from Plains to the Canadian border. His supervisor once mused that Michael covered more territory on 1 1/2 legs than anyone else had driven in the company truck. Michael also worked as a quarry-master, hauling slate out of the mountainside by hand. He was a perfectionist and it showed in every task he undertook, from his ability to lay beautiful slate pathways and rock walls to his immaculate and often times colossal garden produce. He was gifted with a perfect mix of razor sharp wit and an endearing sense of humor. Always a gentleman he sent gorgeous bouquets to his mom on her birthday every year, opened doors for ladies and helped them into their chairs. His loyalty to his friends was never a question. Michael enjoyed recounting hilarious jokes and anecdotes and spent hours on the phone with his younger brother Tim sharing countless infamous "Thane Fairytales".
Michael lived at the top of his mountain outside of Plains in the midst of the forest that was so much a part of his spirit. He will be missed dearly but never forgotten by his many friends who became his family.
Michael is survived by his mother, Virginia; brother Tim (Michelle), Brien (Janet), Tom (Kia); his nephew Levi, niece Anna and their families; and grandnephew and grandniece Quentin and Ezza; as well as many cousins and extended family.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Sept. 22, 2018, from 12-3 p.m. at Quinn's Hot Springs, Paradise. Lunch will be provided. Please join us in celebrating Michael's life.