Michael James Kruger

God Graciously called Michael James Kruger, 73, of Missoula, MT, home to heaven on July 9th, 2023. Mike was the third born of 7 children to Herb and Doris Kruger on April 9th, 1950, in Missoula, MT, where he would reside all his life. He often mentioned how thankful he was for the home he grew up in, patriotic and respectful, with a firm foundation in faith and filled with love and laughter. Montana offered everything that filled his passions. From boyhood, Mike immediately found every opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and learn as much as possible about many subjects. These included wildlife, hunting, fishing, trapping, and he participated in sports activities consistently. He attended Franklin Elementary School, across the street from his childhood home on 10th street.

On one occasion at 12 years old, while playing on rail cars near a power sub-station with friends, he was electrocuted so badly the physician stated he would never walk again. His father, Herb demanded the doctor leave and be replaced, and decades later Mike would find that same replacement doctor and thank him for helping him heal and learn to walk again. He would graduate from Hellgate High school in 1968, during which most of his time was spent hunting, fishing, and engaged in athletics, lettering in several sports and often playing both sides of the ball in varsity basketball and football. His father could often be heard cheering from the stands, "Let's Go Angelo!"

Upon graduation, with a desire to serve his country since middle school, in July of 1968 Mike enlisted for ground forces during wartime in the Marine Corps through a delayed entry program. This allowed him the opportunity to spend 38 days in the Bob Marshall Wilderness trapping and hunting that fall. He returned home from the mountains, and left days later for bootcamp at MCRD San Diego, CA, on January 3rd of 1969. Then to a schools battalion in North Carolina for training as a wireman. He then received orders as anticipated to Vietnam, and deployed as a combat replacement alone, without a parent unit, to attach to ground combat forces.

Arriving in Vietnam and being trained in communications, Mike was assigned to artillery unit 3rd Bn 12th Marines, then attached to 2nd Battalion 4th Marine Regiment, affectionately known as "The Magnificent Bastards" for their accomplishments in Southeast Asia. For the duration of his deployment, he would operate as a Forward Observer on a three-man team, conducting reconnaissance ahead of main infantry units and calling fire missions, often patrolling weeks at a time. The life expectancy for a radio operator in Mike's position at that time in Vietnam was six seconds.

He safely returned home in December of 1970 and made a second trip into the Bob Marshall the next fall. This time from mid September to mid December, alone with his revered dog, "Buck". The Missoulian printed an article on his unique adventure and its rarity days prior to departure to include a photo of Mike, Buck, and all his equipment in the front yard of the house on 10th street. After a successful trapping season and packing out of the mountains for Christmas, he began working night shift on green chain at the Stimpson Lumber mill while earning his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology, and would graduate in spring of 1978 from the University of Montana. During his time in school, he worked as a college agent for Northwestern Mutual Life and was ranked the number two college agent in the nation.

He found fulfillment in helping people, and helping them plan financially would continue through Northwestern Mutual for the following 46 years. Soon after in 1973, he met and married Cynthia Keller of Brady, MT, and their son was born in November of 1985. They remained married until 1992. Mike continued his passions for hunting and fishing, and for a period, trapping became a second income for his family. He shared many of these experiences with his son, family, and close friends over the years.

During his career, he was continually involved in his community. Serving in his home church, First Lutheran in Missoula, serving 8 years on the Missoula County schoolboard, and helping manage the Missoula Chapter Marine Corps League. He also taught Hunter Safety for over 20 years, preparing kids for the same opportunities he enjoyed all his life. Through every experience, in joy or difficulty, Mike always kept constant his walk with Christ and made faith a priority in his life and in raising his son.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Phillip of Longview, WA, Jeff (Claudia) of Montrose, CO, Rachel Oberheu (Rick) of Delta, CO, Joe of Phoenix, AZ, and Dora Cardillo (Dave) of Billings. His son Casey (Tasha), and three beloved grandsons; Wyatt, Warren, and Morgan, of Sheridan, WY, and his loving and dear friend Julie Botelho Pastrone of Missoula.

He was preceded in death by his brother John, and parents Herbert and Doris Kruger.

A celebration of Mike's life was held on Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Apologies for the previous misprint. Any questions about the services can be directed to Casey Kruger. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations be made to either First Lutheran Church of Missoula or Marine Corps Toys for Tots.