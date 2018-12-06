ANACONDA — Montana’s fish and elk can rest easy knowing the greatest threat to their longevity is now recreating in Heaven. Michael John Fisher died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at his home in Anaconda, with his soul mate, Mel, at his side. Heaven has blessed him with a joyful reunion with his beloved father, Jack, and brother, John.
Mike grew up in Thompson Falls, the perfect place for an outdoorsman to call home. His favorite activities included exploring the mountains, fishing and hunting with his childhood friends.
Mike was a star athlete in football and wrestling. He was a state champion wrestler, competed in tournaments around the country and competed on an international wrestling team traveling overseas. He was a delegate to Boys State and achieved academic excellence throughout his school career. He amassed a huge collection of medals, awards and commendations.
After graduation from Thompson Falls High School, he was offered the opportunity to wrestle for Brown University, but his love of the West was more persuasive than an Ivy League education. Instead, he chose to accept a scholarship to Dickinson State College in North Dakota. He attended University of Montana, Missoula; Montana University, Dillon; and Montana Tech in Butte, ultimately earning a Registered Nurse degree. His kindness in helping others was a perfect fit with his nursing career and he loved every day he spent caring for his patients.
Mike passionately loved the outdoors and at 15, he hiked up mountains and down draws to bag a huge bull elk with a magnificent rack of horns. He recruited his Dad for the long hike to pack it home. Standing on the ridge looking way, way down to where the elk lay, his Dad’s comments are not printable, but he was proud of his son. His Dad told him, “I’ll help you carry the meat, but if you want that head and huge rack, you have to carry it.” Mike did it with his knees buckling and his Dad smiling. Mike kept his trophy with him wherever he lived for the rest of his life.
Mike’s best job ever was as a hunting and fishing guide. His skill in bugling elk was sought after by many hunters and he was expert at coaching just where to put that line to catch the biggest fish.
Mike married the love of his life, Jackie Harrison on Aug. 19, 1989. They had three sons, Cooper, Clay and John. Although Mike and Jackie’s marriage ended, they remained friends, supporting their kids together and with mutual respect. Mike also enjoyed his relationship with his daughter, Bethany Lentz, and her daughter, Khloie, the apple of her grandfather’s eye.
Mike’s children were the pride of his life; he treasured the opportunity to teach his boys his outdoorsman skills and was an avid supporter of his kids’ athletic and academic endeavors.
Mike is survived by Jackie Fisher, mother of his sons Cooper Fisher, Salem, Oregon; Clay Fisher and John Fisher of Butte; daughter Bethany Lentz and granddaughter Khloie Ischer of Bozeman; loving mother, Jeri Fisher; loving soul mate, Melva Thomas, her family; sister Kelli Meuchel, her husband Craig, nieces, Brynn and Ashlynn Meuchel; nephew Jack Fisher, sister-in-law, Tammi Fisher, her husband Don Brummel; many cousins, other relatives, friends and his loyal canine companions Roxy and Elle.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved father, John Clark Fisher and his dear friend and brother, John Patrick Fisher; his grandparents John G. Murphy and Catherine A. Murphy Marsh; William B. and Margaret L. Fisher.
Mike lived his life as a kind, loving father, husband, son and friend. His family cherishes and holds dear our happy memories and the love he felt so deeply.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Butte. Services begin 11 a.m. with visitation prior and reception to follow.
Anyone wishing to honor Mike with a memorial may do so to: Mike Fisher Athletic Scholarship, Butte Central Foundation, PO Box 634, Butte, 59703; or a place of donor’s choice.