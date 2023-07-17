Michael John Milch was born June 27, 1957 to William and Vivian Milch in Great Falls.

He died unexpectedly at home on July 2, 2023.

Mike was an accomplished musician, playing trumpet in the Army Band, The Ed Norton Big Band, The Fallen Angels, Riff Rats, Sweet and Low Down, and Zeppo Montana to name a few.

He was also technical support for E.L.M., tinkering with and often repairing laptops and cellphones for the field crew between support calls.

He was the dad who got up early every morning to iron his daughter’s school uniform and make sure both kids had a good breakfast, the dad who volunteered to take the scouts winter camping and spent weeks helping to perfect a winning pinewood derby car.

Mike was goofy, funny, and sweet. We will miss him.

Mike is survived by his wife Ann Blair, children Isabella Milch and William Blair, sister Lisa and brother Kevin, nieces Laura, Hayley, Amanda, Megan and their families.

There will be a celebration of Mike’s life at a yet to be determined date.