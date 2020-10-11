Michael Jon “Mike” McGiboney

MISSOULA — Mike McGiboney, 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with his family at his side.

Mike grew up in Roundup and Great Falls. He was one of three children born to Bud and Floss McGiboney. He and his family later moved to Great Falls where he attended high school, graduating in 1959 from Great Falls High. Mike went on to graduate from the University of Montana with a degree in Business.

Following college, he began working for State Farm Insurance. Mike worked hard and built many friendships during his successful 46 year career as a State Farm agent in Great Falls.

Mike married Barb Tobin, his high school sweetheart, in 1963. They went on to have three children, Molly, Casey and Riley. Nothing brought more pride and joy to Mike’s life than his three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mike was a committed father, teaching his kids about the great outdoors, supporting their ski racing at Showdown, coaching basketball, baseball and always was his kid’s biggest cheerleader.