KALISPELL - Michael “Mick” Holien passed away on the morning of Friday, November 27th.
He was born Oct. 7, 1944 to Edith and Howard Holien in White Salmon, Washington, attended school in Spokane Washington and graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory in 1962. He enlisted in the Navy shortly after graduating at the age of 17 and was stationed in Bremerton, Washington as a medic. After leaving the military, he moved back to Spokane to work for the Spokesman Review, simultaneously earning a Journalism degree from Eastern Washington University.
In 1972, he married Diane Titus and was blessed with two children. They lived in Spokane until 1984 when his love for Montana brought him to Missoula. While managing Westside Lanes the resounding voice that would come to define Montana athletics for decades was discovered over the PA system and led to his start at KGVO Radio.
He started as a DJ at KGVO, working the shifts that no one else wanted and was soon promoted to the news and sports room around the same time that he won an open tryout for the PA announcer at Dornblazer Field for the University of Montana Football team.
Associated now with U of M he was asked to be the Voice of The Lady Griz and spent eight years traveling and rooming with Robin Selvig being the eyes for the ears to all those listening.
Mick left KGVO in 1992 and started working as a reporter at The Missoulian. A full-time reporter, he continued to broadcast every Lady Griz basketball game while also announcing the Grizzly Football home games over the PA system at Washington Grizzly Stadium.
In 1993 Mick became The Voice of The Griz for the men’s Football and Basketball teams. He defined that role like no one before and he will be remembered for several of his quotes, moving left to right on the radio dial, the good guys have it and most importantly Touchdown Montana. His booming voice connected so many people to the athletic program and to each other. For decades he was as much a part of living in Western Montana as the mountains and rivers that brought him here so many years before.
He left the Missoulian in 2005 and continued as the “Voice of the Grizzlies” until his last game he called in 2016, always ending his broadcast with his iconic reminder to “Be at your best when you’re best is needed”.
He is survived by his two children: Chris (Gina) Holien of Spokane, Washington and Stephanie (Travis) Landers of Billings and four grandchildren; Justin and Keira Holien and Christopher and Aaliyah Landers.
There will be a celebration of his life this Spring in Polson where he spent his last years. The family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals and emergency staff for the outstanding care he received in the last few years in Kalispell and Polson. We are also grateful for the numerous friends that were involved in his life to the very end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club, an organization he has been actively involved in during these semi-retirement years.
