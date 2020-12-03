Michael “Mick” Holien

In 1993 Mick became The Voice of The Griz for the men’s Football and Basketball teams. He defined that role like no one before and he will be remembered for several of his quotes, moving left to right on the radio dial, the good guys have it and most importantly Touchdown Montana. His booming voice connected so many people to the athletic program and to each other. For decades he was as much a part of living in Western Montana as the mountains and rivers that brought him here so many years before.

He left the Missoulian in 2005 and continued as the “Voice of the Grizzlies” until his last game he called in 2016, always ending his broadcast with his iconic reminder to “Be at your best when you’re best is needed”.

He is survived by his two children: Chris (Gina) Holien of Spokane, Washington and Stephanie (Travis) Landers of Billings and four grandchildren; Justin and Keira Holien and Christopher and Aaliyah Landers.

There will be a celebration of his life this Spring in Polson where he spent his last years. The family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals and emergency staff for the outstanding care he received in the last few years in Kalispell and Polson. We are also grateful for the numerous friends that were involved in his life to the very end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club, an organization he has been actively involved in during these semi-retirement years.