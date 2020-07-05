MISSOULA — Michael (Mike) Gerard McDonald passed away in his Missoula home on June 21, 2020 with heart-related complications. He was born Oct. 10, 1952 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Dr. William (Bill) McDonald and LeVon (Lee) McDonald. In 1956, the family moved to Missoula.
In October 1970, Mike's senior year at Loyola High School, he was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motor scooter to a pre-homecoming activity. This life-changing event would continue to impact Mike's health at many levels. Once having been scouted by college football teams, including Michigan State, his athletic potential was gone. Throughout his life, surgeries and health issues related to this event brought challenges.
In August 1971, Mike entered the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon. He thrived at U of P, forging friendships that continued throughout his life. His junior year was spent at the University program in Salzburg, Austria, and he graduated in 1975 with a degree in biology.
The next chapter of his life included a master's in Wildlife biology at the University of Montana, marriage to Christine Zagurski, and the birth of a son, Jason, in 1979. In 1981 Mike accepted a position as a wildlife biologist for the Alaska State Department of Fish and Game, in Anchorage. Mike and Christine divorced in 1982, with both remaining committed to their son.
Mike loved working for Fish and Game. Collaborative work relationships, significant friendships, challenges of dealing with people and politics, appearing before the media and authoring articles relevant to his work (with moose, in particular), made the 20-year experience fulfilling. Perhaps his most noteworthy accomplishment was creation and implementation of a gate system that directed moose to move under the highway to get to and from their food and water supply.
Retiring in 2009, Mike returned to Missoula and bought a home on the outskirts of the city. He enjoyed the open space and view of the surrounding area. He didn't miss Anchorage weather...not one bit. Bird-watching and occasional photography were hobbies, but his retirement joy came through Mike's relationship with his golden retrievers, all of whom were named for areas in Alaska. In addition, visits from son Jason were "everything" as were visits with family and friends. Neighbors, though sparse, became friends and these slices of inter-action suited him well.
Mike is survived by his son, Jason McDonald and siblings Bill McDonald and Patty McDonald Blackburn. Together, with extended family and friends, they look forward to celebrating Mike at the family cabin on Seeley Lake, the family's Best Place.
