MISSOULA — Michael (Mike) Gerard McDonald passed away in his Missoula home on June 21, 2020 with heart-related complications. He was born Oct. 10, 1952 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Dr. William (Bill) McDonald and LeVon (Lee) McDonald. In 1956, the family moved to Missoula.

In October 1970, Mike's senior year at Loyola High School, he was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motor scooter to a pre-homecoming activity. This life-changing event would continue to impact Mike's health at many levels. Once having been scouted by college football teams, including Michigan State, his athletic potential was gone. Throughout his life, surgeries and health issues related to this event brought challenges.

In August 1971, Mike entered the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon. He thrived at U of P, forging friendships that continued throughout his life. His junior year was spent at the University program in Salzburg, Austria, and he graduated in 1975 with a degree in biology.

The next chapter of his life included a master's in Wildlife biology at the University of Montana, marriage to Christine Zagurski, and the birth of a son, Jason, in 1979. In 1981 Mike accepted a position as a wildlife biologist for the Alaska State Department of Fish and Game, in Anchorage. Mike and Christine divorced in 1982, with both remaining committed to their son.