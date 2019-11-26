VICTOR — Michael (Mike) J. Sherrill, 51, of Victor, passed away Nov. 21.
Mike was born on Jan. 1, 1968, in Monroe, Louisiana, the son of the late Rufus and Marie Sherrill.
Mike is survived by his wife, Suzy; son, Terrell; step-children, Chad Jensen and Brittney Jensen; grandchildren, Cameron, Kaylee and Braxton; brothers, John (Carleena) Sherrill, Mark (Julie) Sherrill, Wayne (Rachel) Sherrill, Bob (Laurie) Sherrill, Willy Sherrill; sisters, Ruthie (Davy) Forehand and Becky (Mike) McCall; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike loved to hunt. His passion was white tail hunting. He left this world on the day he "bagged" the buck of his dreams. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandkids and family.
He also enjoyed the company of his co-workers at Western States Caterpillar.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com