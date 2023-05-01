Michael “Mike” James Brown

MISSOULA ~ Michael “Mike” James Brown, 75, of Missoula, Montana passed away April 22, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born August 18, 1947 in Honolulu, Hawaii as the only child to William and Mary Brown. He grew up in California and spent many hours surfing, camping and dirt bike riding with his best friend Darry Dorsey.

On April 4, 1971, he married Juanita (Grouse) Seath. In 1979, they moved to Great Falls, Montana. Though this relationship wasn't permanent, they did have one daughter together and remained friends throughout their lives.

On June 14, 1981, he married Elizabeth “Betty” (Bouttier) Brown and he welcomed her four daughters and five sons into his family as his own. They moved to Missoula, Montana in 2012.

Mike enjoyed being outdoors fishing and camping, had a passion for golf, and cherished his time with his family.

He was a loving husband, father, and papa. He always made time for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was our rock. His love, hugs, and advice will truly be missed.

Mike was proceeded in death by his loving wife Betty (d. 2019), his son Layne (d. 2016), parents William and Mary, and his grandchildren Joey, Shawn, Joseph and Jack.

He is survived by his first wife Juanita; their daughter Jennifer and grandchildren Taylor, Trenton, Addisyn, and Alexandria; daughters Lorie, grandchildren Angela, Gerald, Catherine, Peter, Timothy; Leah, grandchildren Amanda, Levi, Mariah; Lynne “Busch”, grandchild Jade; Lizabeth “Betsy”, grandchildren Jordan, Jasmine, Alyssah, Selenah, Peyton, Preslee; and sons Loris “Charlie”, grandchildren Josh, Melissa, Shane; Lonnie, grandchildren Lonna, Josh, Jeremiah; Leonard, grandchild, Tamarah; Lance, grandchildren Tristan, Larissa; grandchildren from his late son Layne, Latisha, Raistlen, Synapaw, Luke, Azereal, Layne; 80+ great-grandchildren; and his best friend Darry.

His celebration of life will be decided at a later date and posted to his FB page.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.