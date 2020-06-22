× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Michael N. Tabish passed away on June 11, 2020 after a long-fought battle with cancer. Mike was born Nov. 11, 1955 in Missoula and spent his entire life here.

He worked several jobs in Missoula including 93 Stop N Go, Diamond Bar Meats, Tabish Bros. Distributing, Larry Tabish Conoco, Imperial Meats and Wal-Mart.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He was known for his great jerky and sausage-making skills. He had a kind and compassionate spirit and will be missed deeply by family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Nap Tabish, and mother, Dorothy Wittenberg. He is survived by his siblings, Larry Tabish, Bonnie Tabish and Patsy (Fred) Bischoff, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A small graveside service for close family and friends will be held Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. Please send your condolences to gardencityfh.com.

