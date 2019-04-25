ARLEE — Michael P. Hammer “Magoo” or “Inspector Hammer”, 51, passed away at his home in Arlee on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born at Holy Family Hospital in St. Ignatius to JoAnn and Leo (Sam) Hammer. Michael was raised and educated in Ronan and Missoula and graduated from Two Eagle River School. Michael worked in Alaska for 12 years on fishing vessels, Idaho Forestry, Mission Valley Indian Fire Crew, sawyer for Tribal Forestry and Ronan Forestry.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, JoAnn and Leo (Sam) Hammer; brother David, and grandparents Madeline Barnaby and Joseph Weaselhead. He is survived by his son Eric Hammer; sisters Brenda Martinez (Dave) and Renae Hammer (Korbin McClure); nephews Shawn Hammer and David (Ta-Pete) Hammer; Nieces Roberta Hammer and JoAnna Hammer; great nephews Kaleb, Jacob, and Nehemiah; and great nieces Nijah and Evangalina.
Traditional Wake is taking place at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius starting Wednesday evening; Rosary Thursday at 7 p.m.; and funeral services Friday at 10 a.m. with cremation to follow.