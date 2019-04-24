RONAN — Michael Paul Hammer
A wake will start Thursday afternoon in the Marvin Camel Building (Sr. Citizens) in Ronan. Rosary will be Thursday at 7 p.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday at the center.
