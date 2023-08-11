Michael Ray Brown, 82, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, of natural causes.

Michael was born Michael Ray Tabor on January 14, 1941, in Missoula to Lester and Evelyn Tabor. After his mother’s passing, Michael was adopted by his uncle and aunt, Stewart and Mae Brown. Michael graduated from Missoula County High School in 1959. He attended the University of Montana (UM) where he received his undergraduate degree in Accounting and his Juris Doctorate. Michael served in the U.S. Army.

While working in Yellowstone National Park, he met Elaine Theresa Boucher and they married on June 20, 1964. Michael and Elaine had two children, Kimberly born in 1968 and Kevin born in 1973.

Michael was very active in his community. He served two terms on Missoula City Council. He was active in Boy Scouts of America and served as Scout Master of Troop 1911 and Montana Council President. He earned his Eagle Scout and Explorer and was awarded the Silver Beaver. Michael was a professor at the UM in the College of Business where he taught accounting, income tax and the CPA review. He also served on numerous committees at UM including faculty senate and the benefits committee. Michael loved the Montana Grizzlies and was a longtime football and men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holder. Michael was a member of Holy Spirit Parish where he served on the Vestry. He also coached and refereed soccer for the Missoula Family YMCA and volunteered for meets with the MAC swim team. Michael became interested in trains after receiving his first toy train at the age of 5 and served as Missoula Train Club president and spent many hours “chasing trains.” Michael was a member of the PTA at Lewis & Clark School.

Michael’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family camping, hunting, fishing, boating, volunteering for his kids’ sports and other interests. He started a tradition with his grandsons of going for clam chowder on Fridays. Michael instilled a love for the outdoors in his children and found peace and serenity in places like Yellowstone Park, Flathead Lake and Placid Lake.

Michael is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine, his daughter, Kim, his son, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Ami and his two grandsons, Declan and Garrett. Michael is also survived by his sisters Marilyn (Boh) Dickey of Port Townsend, WA, Lindsay Ryan of Missoula, and Jannice (Will) Penney of Las Vegas, NV. Michael was proceeded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Sherrie, Lynne, and Suzanne. Michael also leaves behind many other family members and special friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 9-11 am at the Bonner Park covered shelter. The Brown family would like to thank the staff of Big Sky Hospice and the staff of Beehive Homes for providing love and care for Michael during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please go and enjoy the outdoors with your loved ones.