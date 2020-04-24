HUSON — Michael Regula AKA Froggy, passed on April 10, 2020, from a long battle with cancer. In 1968 he joined the Army, became a paratrooper in the Vietnam war, and received a Purple Heart. Born and raised in California, he made his home with his daughter and son-in-law, Chanell and Brian Harris, in Montana, in 2008. He lived out the rest of his days, happy and comfortable, out in the country with his family. Michael is survived by a large family including four daughters, a son, a sister, eight grandchilden, many great-grandchildren, and a lot of family friends. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.