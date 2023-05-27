Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael Richard Carter

Michael Richard Carter, 55 of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 7th, 2023. He was born October 29th, 1967, to Evelyn and Ernest Carter in Polson, MT.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Core and served his country proudly, stationed in Camp Lejeune. Upon his return from duty, he pursued a degree in physics at the University of Montana. He was a dreamer, always looking for his next big adventure.

A loving son, father, grandfather, and brother. He had an infectious laugh that could make even a stranger smile.

He was a man of faith, a believer, and an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Missoula. Michael was passionate about many things, from the peace he found in nature, to his enthusiastic love for art and history. Above all else, he was most proud to be a father and grandfather. His love and devotion for being called "daddy" and "big papa" was fierce and unwavering. He wore the title with honor and adoration.

Preceded in death by his father, Ernest Carter; son, Brandon Zuleger; granddaughter, Paityn Zuleger.

Michael is survived by his mother, Evelyn Carter; daughter, Kendra Zuleger; granddaughters, Emma, Elaina, and Edith Bogar; brothers, Jeff Carter, and Christopher Carter.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 3rd, 11:00am at the First Lutheran Church in Missoula, followed immediately by a potluck reception.