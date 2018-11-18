MISSOULA — Surrounded by his loving family and friends, Michael S. Watson passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2018, from complications of esophageal cancer, just one day shy of his 64th birthday. Mike was born on Nov. 12, 1954 in his beloved Missoula to Charles and Madeline Foley Watson. He was the second of two children to complete the family unit. Mike’s primary education was accomplished at Paxon Grade School, and he was a 1973 graduate of Sentinel High School.
In 1982 Mike married Lee Ellen Coyler. To this union was born a daughter, Ryan Carrisa. Some time after the blessing of Ryan, Mike and Lee parted. In 1985 Mike was blessed with a son to carry and pass the Watson name, John Watson. Then in 1990 Mike and Jennifer Gaumer united in marriage. To this union was born a daughter Sidney Chase.
Mike had various occupations during his lifetime from pulling green chain in his early years to installing and then selling complex communication and property management security systems. However, the thing he loved most and gave him the greatest joy, aside from his children, was his music! Playing drums and singing in a band helped complete him as an artistic man. His love of music was evident from his early years. He was always in a band, from NORTHERN FREIGHT as a teen and young man, a drummer for a time with the BOP-A-DIPS, many years as COUPE DaVILLE, then his talent as a DJ, and finally to his last band NIGHTLINER.
Floating the rivers around Montana in his raft was also a passion. The whiter the water, the greater the thrill, and he dearly loved a thrill!
Mike was known for his amazing personality and wit, his love of being an Irishman, a Griz fan and a loyal friend. Many of his friends he had for over fifty years. Also, he would do and did anything he could for his beloved children!
Michael’s parents preceded him in death, as well as canine soul mates Honey, Lucy and Ella. Survivors include his partner, high school sweetheart, and compassionate loyal care giver of late, Vikki Spencer, his daughters Ryan (Tara) and Sidney of Missoula, his son John (Danielle) of Bozeman, his sister Geraldine Watson Curry, two nephews John (Lisa) and Russell Curry, many loyal lifelong friends and fans as well as his beloved Golden, Hunter
Mikey, your music goes on in your next assignment. Wait for us and greet us with a drum roll, a song and that Irish smile!
You will be sorely missed by all who love you, and will remain in our hearts and memories till we meet again! Bless you on your final journey! You are loved forever! And yes, we have heard the one about the priest, the rabbi and the monk!
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. At 4:20 p.m., a Celebration of Life for Mike will be held at the Ruby’s Convention Center, 4825 North Reserve in Missoula. The event is a BYOB and potluck. All who knew Mike are invited to come be part of his celebration. For any updates please go to Mike Watson’s Facebook page.