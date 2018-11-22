MISSOULA — Michael S. Watson passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2018, from complications of esophageal cancer, just one day shy of his 64th birthday.
Mike was born on Nov. 12, 1954, in Missoula to Charles and Madeline Foley Watson. Survivors include his partner, high school sweetheart, and compassionate loyal care giver, Vikki Spencer, his daughters Ryan (Tara) and Sidney of Missoula, his son John (Danielle) of Bozeman, his sister Geraldine Watson Curry, two nephews John (Lisa) and Russell Curry, many loyal lifelong friends and fans. Mike’s primary education was accomplished at Paxson Grade School, and was a 1973 graduate of Sentinel High School. Mike held many different jobs over the years. He was best known for being a rock and roll drummer in many local bands including the Northern Freight Rock Band in the 70s, Coup Deville and most recently Nightliner.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. At 4:20 p.m., a Celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the Ruby’s Convention Center, 4825 North Reserve in Missoula. The event is a potluck and BYOB. All who knew Mike are invited to come be part of his celebration. For any updates please go to Mike Watson’s Facebook page.