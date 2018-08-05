MISSOULA — Michael T. Delaney (nee Terry Lyle Finch) passed away Friday July 27, 2018. He was born April 3, 1946, in Missoula, son of Thomas Lyle Finch and N. June Delaney Finch. Michael was a gifted architect, and enjoyed restoring historic homes back to their original glory. While working on a historic home in Hannibal, Missouri, he was asked to portray Mark Twain in the city’s festival, an event that forever changed his life. His success led to a life-long fascination with Mark Twain, and a career of dynamic impersonations with historical events, instructions on the life of Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) and even entertainment based on the life of Mr. Twain.
In addition to working in theaters and two years as the village Mark Twain in the renowned Hannibal, Missouri, district Michael appeared as Mark Twain at riverboat landings, the 160th anniversary of the ‘The Hannibal Journal’, frog jumping contests, and numerous other events. When Michael moved back to Missoula he continued to give performances for over a decade at Missoula First Night as well as at numerous high schools, ghost towns, and state parks across Montana. Indeed, to see Michael you had a vision of the writer and entertainer himself.
He was proceeded in passing by his mother (2012) and his father (2018). He is survived by his four cousins (Cecil Black of Sequim, Washington; Penny Robinson of Appleton, Wisconsin; Cherie Lock of Avon, Illinois; and Henry “Sonny” Gohrman of Mt. Vernon, Washington.)
The family wishes to extend a thank you to wonderful people with Hestia Home Healthcare for their care and support of Michael during his final months. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held Wednesday, August 8th at 2 p.m. at 415 E. Beckwith Ave. Missoula, MT 59801.