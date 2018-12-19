MISSOULA — Michael Thomas, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2018, at home with wife Patti by his side.
Born in Butte, Jan. 6, 1958, to Frank and Jessie Thomas, Mike was the youngest of six children and although the family relocated to California when Mike was a young child he remained extremely proud of his Butte roots. He was educated in California graduating in 1976 and then attending automotive technical school. Montana called him home shortly after his completion, and he settled in Missoula, working first with his brother Frank in the concrete business and eventually returning back to mechanics.
While working at Sparr's Towing, he met his future wife Patti and they wed on Jan. 4, 1997, thus beginning their adventure with their three children. He then moved on to the Automotive Clinic working there until his health no longer allowed.
An avid outdoorsman, Mike could be found camping and fishing in the summer, hunting duck and geese in the fall, usually with his beloved dog Jake and son Jeremy by his side, and looking for that elusive elk during big game season.
Friends to many, Mike enjoyed playing pool, a game of horseshoes, floating the river or just sitting around b.s.-ing with those closest to him. Oh and a really big bonfire!!
Mike is survived by his wife and best friend Patti, Missoula; sons Jeremy (Lindsey) Thomas, Miles City; Clark Carle (Michelle), Garland, Texas, and daughter Carly Thomas. Three grandchildren Jacob, Ellie and Melanie Carle, Garland, and six siblings Frank (Cheryl) Thomas, Patrick (Pam) Thomas, Robert Thomas; Irene (Wayne) Gill and Mary Ledford numerous nieces and nephews and his new companion Sparky.
Mike requested no services and a spreading of his ashes will be held for family and friends this summer at his favorite camping spot.