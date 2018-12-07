SEELEY LAKE — Mike, 65, many of you who knew him, might call him Grumpy, died Tuesday, Dec. 4 at his home in Seeley Lake. Many family members and friends were there to help him make his journey over the bridge.
Surviving Mike are his brother Forrest (Wood), wife Kerri, brother John and sister Jeannine Day, husband Rob, niece Shelbie, wife Carol, stepdaughter Ariel Heupel and husband Shane, stepson Sam Mcfate and wife Lindsey and grandson son Everett.
Celebration of Mike's life will be Saturday, Dec. 8 at The Lodges on Seeley Lake in the main Lodge at 1 p.m. at 2156 Boyscout Rd., Seeley Lake.