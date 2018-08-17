STEVENSVILLE — Michael Wayne "Mike" Apple, 59, of Stevensville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Mike was born in San Diego, California, on Sept. 26, 1958. Mike was a life member of the NRA.
Survivors include his father, George Apple, Sr.; a brother, George Apple, Jr.; a sister Kathy Jacobson; and his partner, Vera Ward.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.