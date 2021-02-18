Michael William Kelly

September 25, 1968 February 15, 2021

Our community sadly lost a stellar man on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Rifle, Colorado. Michael was born to William R. and Billie G. Kelly in Missoula, Montana.

Michael married Leslie E. Gallagher on June 30, 2001 in Urbana, Ohio. They had two children, Michael Christopher Kelly and Allison Dawn Kelly.

Michael was a devoted husband to the love of his life. He was an outstanding and devoted father to his son and daughter. He was an amazing son and friend to his parents and brother. It was evident that he loved his family more than life itself.

While living in Urbana, Ohio for 15 years he devoted his spare time to coaching soccer and track at the elementary and high school levels. He volunteered at the Box 13 with the Urbana Fire Department. He would spend his weekends at the drag strips working the safety safari for the NHRA Division 3 Team. He even raced his own 1983 Monte Carlo. He took pride in teaching and helping his children race down the track in their junior dragsters as well.