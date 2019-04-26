LIBBY — On Friday, April 19, 2019, Michaela Mae Hulett, loving wife and mother of two passed away at the age of 32.
Michaela was born March 14, 1987, in Powell, Wyoming, to Patti Bartlett and Mike Dunlap. She grew up in Seeley Lake where she graduated in 2005. During those high school years, she met the love of her life, Tyrel Hulett. They went to college together at Northern Idaho College. Michaela finished her nursing degree in both Missoula and Flathead Valley Community College. On July 30, 2011, she and Tyrel were married and have two beautiful children, Raylan (6) and Colby (4).
Michaela was preceded in death by her grandfather, Buzz Bartlett and her grandparents, Jim and Doris Dunlap. She is survived by her husband Tyrel and children, Raylan and Colby, her mother, Patti Bartlett, father Mike Dunlap, and brother, Colton Dunlap (Johnnie), along with her grandmother, Marlene Haveman (Jay). She leaves behind several aunts and uncles, cousins and nephews, along with her brothers in law, Cody Hulett (Brittney) and Chance Hulett and mother and father in law, Debbie and Tiger Hulett. In addition, her nursing family at Alpine Women’s Center and her BNSF family.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Columbia Falls, Pastor Matt Nelson presiding.
A relief fund has been set up at Parkside Federal Credit Union, 1015 9th Street West, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Tyrel Hulett Relief Fund, Account #810470