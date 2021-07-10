Mick (Edward Rex Cheff) Cheff

Mick Cheff (Edward Rex Cheff) passed away in his home surrounded by his wife, Karen, his five children, and many of his grandchildren. Mick lived a full and storied life. He was born on July 28, 1945 at the base of the Mission Mountains in a log cabin that his parents, Bud and Adelle, built a few years earlier. Soon after, they moved to Martin City, where he spent ten years, before moving back to the Mission Valley. As a middle child, his six siblings, Viola Mae, Buddy, Kenny, Buck, Roxy, and Happy, always kept him busy. His childhood spent outdoors making forts, riding horses, fishing and hunting helped him develop a strong independent spirit. When Mick was only 9 years old, he volunteered to help with a horse drive from the Remount Station near Perma to the Spotted Bear Ranger Station, a 170 mile ride. He showed up by himself with his saddle and his leather chaps slung over his shoulder and introduced himself. He rode with the wranglers from the Remount Station to Big Arm, where they camped for the night. The next day they rode to Martin City and camped again, and then the following day they made the final push to the Spotted Bear Ranger Station before he returned back home to his family in Martin City. He was the only kid on the ride and it was an adventure that he would never forget. Those same small leather chaps hang in his leather room today and his spirit of adventure and independence continued throughout his life.