MISSOULA — Missoula lost one of its best friends and musicians in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020, due to a tragic automobile accident. Micki Singer loved Missoula’s music community. He was more than a drummer. He was a true musician, and a great band member who always helped his fellow musicians out.
Micki’s first love, of course, was Jazz. He frequently played with the Basement Boys, Micki’s Allstars, Kimberly Carlson, and others. He was well-known as a drummer in The Lolo Creek Band, The Soul City Cowboys, UFOkies, Zeppo, Party Trained, and Strange Brew. He also played music in Hamilton and the Ravalli area, where his mother, Z’eva Singer, resides. Micki’s latest passion project was hosting the Local Exposure radio show on Missoula’s KBGA, 89.9 FM, where he enjoyed showing off his friends’ musical talents and helping up-and-coming musicians.
Micki had a very large presence in the community. He affected so many people through his ability to connect fellow musicians. He just loved music so much that he wanted to see local musicians succeed. Though he struggled with medical issues for most of his life, he never stopped playing music. Even at his last gig on New Year’s Eve, he played the drums one-handed.
Micki was born in Palo Alto, California on Aug. 26, 1956. He moved to Missoula from the San Francisco Bay Area in 2009, and met his life partner, Helena Vlasto. Together, they made their home in East Missoula for the last nine-and-a-half years.
Micki is preceded in death by his father, Mervin (“Mickey”) Lee Singer. He is survived by his loving mother Z’eva Singer (Hamilton, Montana), his brother Daniel Singer (Altadena, California), his sister Valerie Singer (Altoona, Iowa), his stepmother Marian Singer, his beloved Helena Vlasto, his stepchildren Dimitrios and Sofia Tsolakidis, his brother-in-law John Vlasto, and his favorite dog Chichi Rodriguez.
There will be a celebration of Micki’s life for the community at 3 p.m., on Feb. 2, 2020 at the Eagles Lodge located at 2420 South Ave W, Missoula, MT 59801.