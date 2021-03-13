Mignon K. Johnson
Mignon K. Johnson finally received her invite to the Party at the Pearly Gates on February 8, 2021. She was born on March 16, 1928 to Clayton and Luzernia Nickle in Rogers, Arkansas, and was the oldest of five children.
She grew up during the Great Depression and her father found work wherever he could, which meant they moved a lot. Mom attended 35 different schools yet still graduated valedictorian of her senior class. She knew her parents loved her because they always waited for her to get home from school before they moved.
Mignon met Clifford W. Johnson on a blind date, they married on November 29, 1947, and settled in Salt Lake City. They had four children while in Utah; Ron, Dean, Colleen who died a few hours after birth, and Janell. In 1960, Cliff and Mignon moved to Missoula to open a State Hardware store. On the way, a daughter, JoAnne was born in Washington. Once in Missoula, their last two children, Lori, and KayLynn, were a surprise and the family was complete. Their intention was to return to Utah someday, but they never made it. They loved Missoula and called it home.
Mom had a quick wit and a funny sense of humor. She was exceptionally talented at writing plays, skits, programs for family functions, holidays, and anything else that required something like that. She taught piano and learned to play the organ so she could play at church. She had an adventurous streak which led to riding in a speed boat, white water rafting, and parasailing, all in her 70s. For Mom's 90th birthday, she wanted to go roller skating so that is how we partied.
Mom is survived by her six children, Ron (Lesley), Dean (Diane), Janell, JoAnne, Lori (Dave) and KayLynn, 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She lived a full life but was very eager to be reunited with her husband Cliff, baby girl Colleen, parents, siblings Fontella and Jack, and so many others. Enjoy the party, Mom!
A celebration of Mom's life will be held on Saturday, March 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on South Avenue at 11:00 a.m.