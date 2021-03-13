Mignon K. Johnson

Mignon K. Johnson finally received her invite to the Party at the Pearly Gates on February 8, 2021. She was born on March 16, 1928 to Clayton and Luzernia Nickle in Rogers, Arkansas, and was the oldest of five children.

She grew up during the Great Depression and her father found work wherever he could, which meant they moved a lot. Mom attended 35 different schools yet still graduated valedictorian of her senior class. She knew her parents loved her because they always waited for her to get home from school before they moved.

Mignon met Clifford W. Johnson on a blind date, they married on November 29, 1947, and settled in Salt Lake City. They had four children while in Utah; Ron, Dean, Colleen who died a few hours after birth, and Janell. In 1960, Cliff and Mignon moved to Missoula to open a State Hardware store. On the way, a daughter, JoAnne was born in Washington. Once in Missoula, their last two children, Lori, and KayLynn, were a surprise and the family was complete. Their intention was to return to Utah someday, but they never made it. They loved Missoula and called it home.