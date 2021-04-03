Mike Larson

Mike Larson, 71, died doing what he loved the most: catching fish. He left us on March 29, while getting in one last ice-fishing trip for the season.

Mike revered fishing, but especially loved catching walleye in the summer and kokanee salmon in the winter. Most politely declined his invitations to fish with him because he took such a disciplined and intense approach to the sport. Between the 4 am wake up calls, going out in all types of questionable conditions, and bringing empty Gatorade bottles onboard so that he wouldn't be slowed down by bathroom breaks, he was too hard-core for the average fisherman. While many people go ice fishing to sit in a warm hut with friends and throw back a few cold ones, Mike had no interest in this kind of ice fishing. He mainly used an overturned bucket for a seat (only recently upgrading to a plastic folding chair) and despite the frigid temperatures he rarely wore gloves because it interfered with his ability to feel the fish biting. He usually caught his limit, then would spend hours cleaning them, only to donate them to the food bank. Fishing was his religion, and he was never at more peace than when on the water, with a line (or two) cast. When he caught the really big ones--the trophies--he always threw them back, as a sign of respect to the fish for achieving such stature.