MISSOULA — Mike Steve Carter, 54, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital, from complications due to brain cancer.
He was born on July 3, 1964, in Dexter, Missouri, to James and Judy Carter. Mike’s family moved soon after to Hamilton. Mike was raised in the Bitterroot Valley where he took up boxing while in high school, winning several competitions.
Later, Mike married Shelly Coalpits and had a daughter named Vanessa. They later divorced.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors spending much of his free time tending to his garden. His gardens were bountiful and produced vegetables that were extremely difficult to grow in Montana.
Mike enjoyed football and avidly followed the University of Montana Grizzlies and the San Francisco 49ers. He also followed Canadian and Arena football.
Mike worked for over 20 years with Norco Products building furniture for America’s schools and offices.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Carter.
Survivors include his mother, Judy, of Missoula; three sisters and their families, Sheila Hedman of Spokane, Washington, Pamela Thurman of Litchfield, Maine, and Lisa Lawton of Layton, Utah; and daughter Vanessa.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 7405 Mullan Rd. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. A reception will follow.