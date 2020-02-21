MISSOULA — Mikeila “Keila” Gergen, age 11, from San Diego, California danced into this world on March 8, 2008. She was born to Janice Teeter and Mika Gergen.

Mikeila made her final appearance in this world on February 13, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mikeila was a beautiful young lady with a great imagination and an endless curiosity to figure out how the world works. You were my balancer, my wild child, my free spirit and my entertainer!! You loved hard and hurt hard!! You will always be on our minds and in our hearts! May you forever rest in paradise!!

Mikeila is survived by her mother, Janice Teeter; her older sister, Isabel Cameron and younger brother, Matthew Teeter; her father, Mika Gergen and younger brother, Diezel Gergen, also grandparents, and several aunties and uncles and oodles and caboodles of cousins and friends!!

Rebecca Bearcub, Crystal White Shield and the MCPA Indian Ed Department are having an Indian Taco & Frybread sale on Friday Feb. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the MCPS Admin Building 215 S 6th St W., east parking lot. 100% of proceeds will go to funeral expenses.

There will be a celebration of Mikeila’s life held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Orchard Homes Country Life Club located at 2537 S 3rd St W., Missoula, MT 59804. If you can wear her favorite color, purple, that would be amazing!! Event is open to the public. If any donations would like to be made you can contact Mikeila’s aunt, Denise Gergen-Vaima’a on Facebook messenger. Thank you!!

To plant a tree in memory of Mikeila Gergen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.