Mildred J. Tucker

STEVENSVILLE – MILDRED J. TUCKER, 93, passed away peacefully at her home early Friday morning, May 21st, 2021.

She was born in Great Falls, MT. on June 13, 1927 to Herbert & Helena Wengel. She was the second oldest of 6 children. Her family moved frequently, as her dad was a butcher in Browning, Conrad, East Glacier, Cut Bank, Butte and Dillon.

Millie's mother passed away at the age of 39. Millie was only 17, quit high school and was on her own. In the 1940's she moved to Butte, where she delivered telegrams, along with other jobs to support herself. She did go back to school and received her GED at the age of 43.

In 1949, she met and married Tom Tucker. They lived in Dillon until 1955, then a short stay at the Cottonwood Ranch before moving to Missoula in the fall of that same year.