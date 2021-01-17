HAMILTON - Mildred L. "Millie" Higgins, of Hamilton, passed away December 19, 2020, of natural causes. She was born July 22, 1931, to Floyd and Hertha Bennett, living her life in the Bitterroot Valley that she loved. She was a wife, homemaker, and a great mom. She worked at Ravalli County Bank for 32 years and retired as a vice president in 1993.

Millie married Gil Higgins on November 12, 1966, and together they enjoyed Go-Kart racing, dancing, camping and the Bitterroot Valley Dusters old car club. They were active members and officers in the F.O.E. 1693 Eagles, where they enjoyed many special friendships across the USA and Canada. Mom was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Millie is survived by her husband, Gil; children, Virginia (Delbert) Wood, Carol (John) Farley, and Dale (Kristina) Tracer; stepdaughter, Patricia (Ronnie) Ponds; "adopted " daughter, Peggy Larson; grandchildren, Derrick and Deana Wood, Dusty and Jennifer Wood, Scott and Jody Sorenson, Justin and Janenne Sorenson, Sarah and Teddy Dowling, Forrest Ponds and Deven Gaddis; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Quinlynn), Brianna, Randee, Ashley (Wes), Kaylee, Gage, Baylee, Cameron and Jake; and great-great grandson, Emmett.