POLSON — Mildred Williams was born in 1921, the fourth of nine children, to Peter and Millie Lind in Clinton, Iowa. Her baby brother couldn’t pronounce her name, so she was forever more known as Momo. Pete and Millie left Clinton in 1928 with five little girls in a Model T Ford headed for Montana. This was the first of many traveling adventures Momo undertook during her lifetime. Momo attended school in Polson, where she graduated from high school in 1928.
In 1938, Momo married Graydon Williams. Two years later, they moved to Anaconda where Graydon was employed at the smelter. Their two sons, Ted and Terry, were born in Anaconda. The family moved back to Dayton in 1950 where they operated a small country store, post office, and gas station for 24 years. After Graydon’s retirement, they moved to Polson where they were well known and respected in the community.
Momo had many interests including fishing, golfing, gardening, bridge, sewing, knitting and cross stitching. Gardening was probably her favorite hobby, and she shared veggies and flowers with family and friends. Momo and Graydon enjoyed traveling, and they were able to travel extensively for many years.
Momo is survived by her son, Terry Williams; sisters, Bam (Beverly) and Sue; granddaughters, Ellen, Amy, Wendy and Jennifer; Ted's wife, Peggy; nine great-grandchildren, and too many nieces and nephews to count. She was preceded in death by her husband, Graydon; her son Ted and six siblings.
Church and family were at the center of Momo’s life. She enjoyed reading her Bible and actually taught Bible Study when she was only 15 years old. Momo was the first woman elder of the Dayton Church. She continued with various church duties for many years.
A memorial service for Momo will be held at Polson Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Polson Presbyterian Church.