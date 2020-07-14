× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA - Milo James Jacobs, precious baby boy of Luke and Jaclynn was born sleeping June 30, 2020. Although Milo never spent any time with us on earth he was very loved. His big brother Sawyer and big sister Mavis made sure everyday until his passing that he knew how much we loved him. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents and siblings Milo is survived by his paternal grandparents Bill and Lova Jacobs, Polson. Maternal grandparents Scott and Leslie West, Missoula. Numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his great-grandmothers, Donna Jacobs and Betty Hickenbottom of Polson. Donna Pierce and Sue Doak of Missoula.

Preceded in death his great-grandfathers Jay Jacobs, William Hickenbottom, David Pierce, Lester Doak and cousin Natashai Jacobs.

A family funeral and graveside service took place July 8, 2020 at Sunset funeral home. The family appreciates everyone love, support and compassion during this difficult time.

