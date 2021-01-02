Milo Wayne Aasved

Milo was born to Wayne and Delia Aasved on Feb. 9, 1935, at home in Plentywood. In 1936 he and his family moved to Butte where he had fond memories of his youth, a close extended Norwegian family, and attending Gold Hill Lutheran Church. In 1954 he was introduced to Hazel Mae Parsons and they remained high school sweethearts. Dad graduated from Butte High School in 1954 and then worked for the Anaconda Company in the mines. Milo and Hazel were married on Aug. 11, 1956, at Gold Hill Lutheran Church. They were an example of true love and companionship, and he treasured his wedding vows to the end. While living in Butte they were blessed with the birth of Christy in 1958 and Craig in 1961. In October of 1962, he graduated from the Montana Highway Patrol Academy and was stationed in Lewistown. He was proud of his badge 234, loved Lewistown, the community, and felt privileged to raise his family there. He was thrilled to be blessed with the birth of Connie in 1966 and Curt in 1967 and was very proud of his four C’s. He retired from the Highway Patrol in 1984 and purchased The Cinderella Shoe Store on Main St. Dad closed the store in 1994. He was skilled as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, landscaper and general handy-man. In 1999, he was employed with Lewistown Public Schools as a bus/activity bus driver. He thoroughly enjoyed driving students to and from school and the students loved his wit, wisdom and rules. He was especially honored to be the bus driver for three Fergus High School girls’ basketball state championship teams — 2002, 2004, and 2005. Dad served 26 years in the Montana National Guard and was proud to be an American. He loved God, his family, and his country. In addition, our parents found great joy in belonging to Jayson’s Twirlers and attended many square dances throughout the state.